Katherine Jenkins OBE, the UK's most successful classical artist of the century, will take on the role as Wales prepares to host the Worldchefs Congress & Expo in May 2026.

The event is expected to bring approximately 1,000 chefs to the International Convention Centre Wales (ICC Wales) in Newport.

In addition to representing the association, Ms Jenkins will also promote Cygnet Gin, the luxury Welsh spirit brand she launched alongside her partner, Andrew Levitas, in 2023.

The gin, which is part of a partnership with the Culinary Association of Wales, will be included in a new competition at the upcoming 2025 Welsh International Culinary Championships.

Chefs will be tasked with showcasing the versatility and culinary potential of the gin through a three-course, dairy-free pescatarian menu.

Discussing her new role, Ms Jenkins said: "I'm so honoured to be an ambassador for the Culinary Association of Wales.

"Across my career, I'm very, very proud of being Welsh and wherever I go, I always try to fly the flag for Wales.

"The Culinary Association of Wales being named as hosts for the biggest ever culinary event at the ICC Wales is incredibly exciting and important."

CAW president Arwyn Watkins stated: "It’s a huge coup and honour for the Culinary Association of Wales to secure Katherine as our ambassador for the Worldchefs Congress & Expo 2026.

"Being associated with such a global superstar is going to raise the profile of both the association and the event."