The Gwent Police rural crime team believe the incident in Cefn y Coed Road, Llanellen, occurred some time over the weekend.

The farmer found the animal's head and fleece in their field and reported it to Gwent Police at around 2.45pm on Sunday afternoon, March 24.

Investigating officers believe the incident may have happened overnight.

Anyone with information should contact Gwent Police quoting crime reference number 2400096961.

