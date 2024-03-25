The order came into force at 7.30pm last night, Sunday, March 24.

It gives officers extra powers to disperse people in the area under the Anti Social Behaviour, Crime and Policing Act.

The order applies to Lambourne Way, Tone Road, Tone Close and part of Monnow Way.

The Nightingale Pub on Lambourne Way will be affected while the order is in place.

A Gwent Constabulary police station and Bettws Community Centre also fall within the boundaries.

The order remains in place until 7.30pm tomorrow, March 26.