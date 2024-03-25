Jeffrey Ward, of no fixed abode, was produced in custody at Wrexham Magistrates Court, on Monday.

The 51-year-old admitted that on March 19 this year, he stole trainers worth £65 from Deichmann in Wrexham.

He also admitted that on August 22 last year, he stole a number of items from Poundland in Bedford, Norfolk, worth £42.25.

Prosecutor Justin Espie said the first offence chronologically had seen the defendant entering Poundland and selecting a number of items, before leaving without paying.

He was caught on CCTV.

Ward then "moved to the Wrexham area," he added, and went on to commit the theft of trainers at Deichmann in Regent Street.

Alex MacKenzie, defending, told the court: "Between 1993 and 2021, he kept out of trouble.

"He had a stable life and was doing well. But unfortunately, as I imagine was the case for so many people, covid hit and he ended up separating from his partner.

"Ultimately, things went downhill and he became homeless.

"These thefts were committed for him to gain items for himself - it's not a case of someone stealing to fund any kind of substance misuse.

"He's originally from East London and lived in Essex for a prolonged period of time.

"He ultimately can't afford to remain down south because of the cost of living there; and has been moving around with some regularity.

"These offences were committed in very difficult circumstances for the defendant."

The defendant received a 12 month conditional discharge and must pay compensation to the value of the items taken, as well as £85 costs and a £26 victim surcharge.