The charity claims this change could facilitate a better response to animal welfare emergencies, easing the burden from public bodies they currently depend on.

This is part of an objective by the RSPCA to secure statutory powers for its inspectors across Wales and England by 2030.

The decision lies with the Welsh Government and the Senedd, as animal welfare is devolved in Wales.

First Minister Vaughan Gething, who promised in his manifesto to give RSPCA officers "additional enforcement powers", also appointed Huw Irranca-Davies MS as cabinet secretary for climate change and rural affairs, now in-charge of animal welfare policy in Wales.

Mr Irranca-Davies previously voiced support for giving the RSPCA statutory powers, calling it a move that would "streamline the process fantastically".

RSPCA senior public affairs manager for Wales, Billie-Jade Thomas, said: "Our frontline officers do tremendous work responding to urgent situations of cruelty and neglect - and help countless animals across Wales each year.

"It's really encouraging that the new First Minister, Vaughan Gething MS, singled out this issue in his leadership manifesto - and supported additional enforcement powers for our officers."