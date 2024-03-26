Grandad Roy Tucker from Rogiet appealed for help on Facebook on Thursday, March 21, after his shaken grandson arrived at his house.

“We had an incident last night with my grandson arriving at my front door at 0.15am with cuts, bruises, no shoes, no phone, no coat or body warmer, dog AWOL, dog lead and house key with his bag," he said.

“He was extremely upset due to being attacked by a large group of males in the Haywain Pub area.

“I have lived here in Rogiet for 23 years and am saddened to hear this is going on in a small friendly community,” he said.

“Thank you to the people who found and held his dog until I drove around to locate him.”

'Group of unknown males'





Gwent Police have confirmed they are investigating an alleged attack on Green Lane between 11.15pm and 11.40pm on Wednesday night.

A spokesperson told the Argus: “We received a report of an assault in Green Lane, Caldicot, on Wednesday 20 March.

“An 18-year-old man was allegedly attacked by a group of unknown males who then took his belongings, including his mobile phone, sometime between 11.15pm and 11.40pm.

The alleged attack happened between 11pm and 12pm (Image: Sam Portillo)

“The victim suffered minor injuries and did not need hospital treatment.

“Our enquiries are continuing and, if you have any information, including CCTV or dashcam footage, please call us on 101, or direct message us on Facebook or X quoting log reference 2400092975.

“Alternatively, you can contact Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555 111.”