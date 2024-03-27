88 per cent of those entitled have already claimed this free lifeline to help with costs such as school uniform, shoes, bags, sports kit, class activities and equipment.

Eligibility extends to families on lower incomes or those claiming certain benefits, asylum seekers and children in care with an offer of £125 per year to offset school fees.

Headteacher of Ysgol Gymunedol Trimsaran, Steffan Jones, highlighted the benefits by saying: "You want every child to be treated the same, and you want every child to have the same experiences.

"These grants do help, so that all children can get involved and enjoy their time at school, not just those who can afford it."

An extra £200 is available for incoming year 7 students to alleviate expenses associated with secondary school.

Furthermore, applying may open up additional funding for schools.