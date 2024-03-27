The survey by BMA Cymru Wales showed 39 per cent of students at Cardiff, Swansea, and Bangor medical schools plan to start their careers elsewhere.

Nearly 80 per cent of those students are planning for foundation training in England and 15 per cent in Scotland where junior doctors receive higher pay.

Out of the students who intend to stay in Wales after graduation, only 25 per cent plan to stay beyond their foundation training, with many expressing their intent to work in Australia and New Zealand.

The survey showed 66 per cent of respondents were influenced by current pay and working conditions to seek employment elsewhere.

87 per cent identified superior pay rates outside Wales as a key reason for leaving.

Meanwhile, 46 per cent voiced that starting salaries for doctors in Wales couldn't meet the existing cost of living.

"It’s a terrible situation for medical students but also for patients and the future of the NHS," said Erin Flaherty, chairperson of the BMA’s Medical Students Committee in Wales.

98 per cent of students supported the current strikes by junior doctors over pay, revealing deep-seated issues within the medical sector in Wales.

The Welsh Junior Doctors Committee noted that their fight for fair pay continues, especially as waiting lists reach record highs.

They further commented: "It is no surprise that we are losing doctors as they search for better pay and conditions elsewhere."