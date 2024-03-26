The winner will earn themselves a place in the Euro 2024 draw with the tournament set to take place in Germany across June and July.

Wales beat Finland 4-1 last Thursday (March 21) to book their spot in the play-off final while Poland defeated Estonia 5-1.

󠁧󠁢“We know when we go out in front of those fans that’s our brothers, our sisters, our friends, our family. They are the people in the crowd. If we weren’t playing, we’d be in there as well."



"It feels like there's more than eleven of us on the field."

What time is kick off for Wales v Poland?





Wales take on Poland in the Euro 2024 play-off final at Cardiff City Stadium tonight (Tuesday, Match 26).

Kick off for the Wales v Poland match is 7.45pm, with the gates set to open (and pre-game entertainment to start) at 5.45pm.

Tickets for the match are sold out (at the time of publication).

Getting to the match

If you have been lucky enough to secure a ticket to tonight's play-off final between Wales and Poland you may be wondering about how to get there.

If you are looking to drive and are wondering what car parking facilities are available or you are going to hop on public transport, you can find all the details about travel to the match below.

Driving/Car Parking

The roads around and leading to Cardiff City Stadium, including the M4, are set to be "much busier" tonight for the Wales v Poland match.

Traffic Wales said: "Daily traffic increases on average by about 15% on the M4 near Cardiff when Wales are playing."

⚽Travelling to see Wales🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿 play Poland tommorrow? The network will be much busier!



Daily traffic increases on average by about 15% on the M4 near Cardiff when Wales are playing🚘



✅Plan ahead & check #TrafficWalesAlerts https://t.co/JRC83tpOXE

Daily traffic increases on average by about 15% on the M4 near Cardiff when Wales are playing.

As a result they advised motorists to allow extra travel time and to plan their journeys ahead of time.

To keep up to date with the latest travel alerts, keep an eye on the Traffic Wales website.

Car parking at Cardiff City Stadium is limited and will be available on a first come first served basis, according to the FAW (Football Association of Wales) website.

The cost of parking is £10.

There’s also a "very limited" number of accessible parking bays which will also be available on a first come first served basis.

Entry to the car park will be via the main entrance off Leckwith Road and access will close at 6.15pm or as soon as the car park is full (whichever is the earliest).

The nearby Gôl Centre also offers parking but has sold out of spaces for tonight's match (at the time of publication).

FAW said: "Fans are also advised to utilise city centre parking and make their way to the stadium on foot."

You can find more information about car parking from Visit Cardiff.

Public transport

There will be various public transport options available for tonight's match between Wales v Poland.

FAW added that Transport for Wales (TfW) has upgraded tonight's fixture to a "designated event" which means certain train times can be pushed back to ensure fans have the option to return home on the day of the game.

For full timetables and more information visit the TfW website.

Wales v Poland's Euro 2024 play-off final kicks off at 7.45pm tonight (Tuesday, March 26) with coverage of the match also being broadcast on S4C from 7.20pm.