FIREFIGHTERS HAVE been tackling a fire in Newport city centre.
South Wales Fire and Rescue Service and Gwent Police were called to a fire at a vacant property on Commercial Road yesterday, March 25 at around 10:50am.
The refuse fire had started on the ground floor.
The fire service safely put the fire out and all persons were accounted for.
A spokesperson for South Wales Fire and Rescue Service said: "At approximately 10:50am on Monday 25th March, SWFRS was called to an incident at a vacant commercial property in Newport, where a small refuse fire had started on the ground floor.
"The fire was safely extinguished, and all persons were accounted for.
"STOP message received at 11:34am."
There were no reports of any injuries, according to the force
A spokesperson for Gwent Police said: "We received a report of a fire at a property in Commercial Road, Newport, at around 10.55am on Monday 25 March.
"Officers attended along with personnel from the fire and rescue service.
"There were no reports of any injuries."
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here