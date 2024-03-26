South Wales Fire and Rescue Service and Gwent Police were called to a fire at a vacant property on Commercial Road yesterday, March 25 at around 10:50am.

The refuse fire had started on the ground floor.

The fire service safely put the fire out and all persons were accounted for.

A spokesperson for South Wales Fire and Rescue Service said: "At approximately 10:50am on Monday 25th March, SWFRS was called to an incident at a vacant commercial property in Newport, where a small refuse fire had started on the ground floor.

"The fire was safely extinguished, and all persons were accounted for.

"STOP message received at 11:34am."

There were no reports of any injuries, according to the force

A spokesperson for Gwent Police said: "We received a report of a fire at a property in Commercial Road, Newport, at around 10.55am on Monday 25 March.

"Officers attended along with personnel from the fire and rescue service.

"There were no reports of any injuries."