Mabel came into the care of the RSPCA on December 27, 2023, as she was found as an unhealthy stray with two other cats - her two brothers.

Due to harsh weather and not being cared for properly, Mabel developed skin lesions on the top of her ears that were likely an early stage of a tumour type called squamous cell carcinoma.

Described as a ‘sweet little girl’ Mabel was given an operation at RSPCA Merthyr Tydfil Veterinary Clinic to remove the tips of her ears due to the skin cancer lesions.

Mabel is looking for her forever home (Image: RSPCA)

Now following a successful recovery Mabel, who is around seven, is looking for a forever home.

Senior Clinician Jonathan Fitzmaurice, who carried out the operation said the skin lesions that Mable had are not common, but are seen from time to time in cats.

“Mabel’s operation wasn’t too long (about 20-25 minutes for both ears) and her ears are now different lengths.

“The operation involved the removal of the white areas fully of her ear flaps, rather than just the lesions, down to areas that would not have the problem recur in the future.

Mabel came into the care of the RSPCA on December 27, 2023 (Image: RSPCA)

“Her recovery went well, and while Mabel had to wear a collar to prevent scratching, she also had a number of pain relief drugs around the operation to keep her comfortable.

“With the white parts fully removed she should not have a chance of recurrence in the future.”

RSPCA Newport Animal Centre’s Deputy Manager, Courtney Murphy, said: “Mabel is such a sweet little girl, but is sadly getting overlooked.

“We are desperately trying to find her a forever home as she has such a tough life. But she has been really brave through the whole ordeal of having her operation and her recovery.

Mabel is sadly getting overlooked in finding her new home (Image: RSPCA)

“Mabel has not shown any interest in other cats despite previously being found with her two brothers so we feel she would be much happier as the only pet in her new home.

“We just hope she doesn't have to wait too long! Please do get in touch if you’d like to find out more about our wonderful Mabel.”

Those interested in Mabel can click here.