Since the figures came to light, four million British Gas, OVO, Octopus, and EDF smart meter energy customers have been warned to take action.

As of June 2023 2.7 million were not operating in smart mode - by the end of the year, this had gone up to 3.98 million.

According to Smart Energy GB, a non-profit organisation focusing on the benefits of smart meters, there are now almost 35 million smart meters in Great Britain and the 'vast majority' are operating as intended.

The number of smart meters in Great Britain not working properly has risen by over a million to almost 4 million.



Peta Butler, 79, told the BBC: “It’s been two years of hell. It’s affected my health. And it’s completely taken away any confidence I’ve got. If I have to do anything, I just panic. I don’t sleep at night really because my body, it can’t let go.”

Mrs Butler said she recently received £2,900 back from Utility Warehouse - which did not cover what she was owed. She is now with a different supplier.

A Utility Warehouse spokesperson said they would refund Mrs Butler with all the money she had paid on the account.

"We acknowledge that the customer service Mrs Butler received fell below our usual high standards and we’re sorry for the inconvenience and distress this has caused," they said.

"We have spoken to the customer and after further reviewing the account, have agreed to provide a goodwill payment in acknowledgement of the service she received.”

Lord Callanan, Minister for Energy Efficiency and Green Finance, has written to Ofgem, urging "action to ensure suppliers are held to account if they are not supporting customers with issues as they should be”.

And regulator Ofgem said: “If customers have concerns about the way this is handled, they can complain to their supplier, and if the issue is not resolved to their satisfaction, they should raise it with the ombudsman."