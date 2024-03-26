The bank said that it was embarking on a consultation and restructure which will lead to a net reduction of 12% of its roles across the organisation.

The Co-operative Bank said: “Today, we have announced a series of changes across the bank which are essential for the delivery of the next phase of the strategic plan."

“These include the commencement of a consultation on a proposed operating model restructure which is expected to result in a net reduction of approximately 400 roles (12%) across the bank.

“The decision has not been made lightly, and the bank will continue to work closely with our trade union and to support impacted colleagues.”

This recent announcement comes after The Co-operative Bank announced back in 2020 it would axe 350 roles and shut 18 branches across the UK.

RECOMMENDED READING:

The 18 branches that closed as part of that announcement back in 2020 were:

More information to follow.

Ashton

Bradford

Cambridge

Chatham

Chester

Chichester

City of London

Dartford

Halesowen

Harrogate

Luton

Oxford

Rotherham

Solihull

Truro

Wakefield

Walsall

York

These closures were expected to be completed by December 1, 2020.