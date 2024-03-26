The popular chain is reportedly in talks about shutting the doors on around 20 of its worst-performing pubs.

They previously had to close six bars back in 2020- at the height of the Covid crisis as it struggled to keep afloat due to the nationwide lockdowns and health crisis.

The bar chain closed venues in London, Bath, Birmingham, Clapham, Solihull and Sunderland.

Revolution will have 22 pubs and bars after the next swathe of closures, as reported by Sky News.

Prospective buyers could include Stonegate, which owns the Slug & Lettuce and Be At One chains, or financial turnaround investors.

"Revolution's younger guests are still feeling the disproportionate effect of the cost-of-living crisis," Rob Pitcher, Revolution Bars' chief executive said.

"Looking forward, both business rates and national living wage will increase materially in April 2024 and therefore we have had to take the view that, with inflation remaining high, the recovery for the Revolution business, our largest brand, will take longer than we had previously forecast."

Shares in Revolution Bars closed unchanged on Monday at just 2.9p.

They have fallen by 57% over the last 12 months.

A Revolution spokesman declined to comment on Monday evening, as per Sky News.