The plans also include a new “wellbeing unit” for the school, comprising two classrooms, accessible toilets, and an office.

The new MUGA (mixed-use games area) is expected to replace the existing one at the former Oakdale Comprehensive School site, which will likely be redeveloped for housing.

A council planning report notes that “as a replacement community facility, it is considered that the MUGA should be accessible to the community for as much time as possible”.

This means the new facility will be available for community use outside of school hours, with a “time buffer” at the end of the school day, to allow pupils to leave before other users turn up at the site.

The MUGA will be located “far enough away” from nearby properties “not to have a significant impact on residential amenity”, according to the council planners’ report.

According to a planning statement submitted by Caerphilly Council, the new MUGA will “provide a much needed facility for the community of Oakdale”.

The wellbeing centre, the council added, would “make a significant contribution to the learning environment” and “provide a significant improvement in the education facilities at Islwyn High School”.