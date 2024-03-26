'The Little Bros' is gearing up to open its doors to those with a sweet tooth as the shop aims to bring back an old-fashioned Pick'n'Mix stall where children and adults can gaze at bell jars full of their favourite treats.

Ryan and Ben Little, owners of the shop 'The Little Bros', are busy decorating the bright-green walls of 'Sugar', the sweet shop that stood where they are hoping to set up shop in Newport Market.

A new shop is set to replace Sugar in Newport Indoor Market on Upper Dock Street. (Image: The Little Brothers)

Ryan Little, 27, said the duo were initially going to "get a vending machine", but decided against the idea due to budget, location and other factors.

Ben Little, 22, said they launched The Little Bros "at an independent traders market in Newport Arcade" earlier this month.

Ryan said: "we found it so wonderful, it just went really well for us but it was raining and cold so the town barely had any footfall.

The Little Brothers debuted their stock at the independent traders market at Market Arcade in Newport city centre. (Image: The Little Brothers)

"Saying that, we had a really successful day, and we even doubled what we planned to make."

After the success of their stall at the independent traders market, the Little brothers contacted a range of Newport city centre venues before securing a spot at Newport Indoor Market.

Ryan said that a trip down memory lane put the wheels in motion, adding: "That market always had a sweet shop. Even when I was a kid, I remember my grandmother taking me there and I could get a Pick'n'Mix."

Replacing 'Sugar'





The shop has replaced another confectionary store, which was called 'Sugar'.

When asked what the difference will be between them and the previous sweet shop, Ryan said: "Sugar did retro products and we do a mix of everything".

The brothers and team have been hard at work in the run-up to opening day this Friday (Good Friday). (Image: The Little Brothers)

The Little Brothers team changing the colour of the shop in the run-up to opening day this Friday. (Image: The Little Brothers)

Ryan said another difference is: "We want you inside the counter.

"We want people to come in and physically pick up the products and find what they like and fill a little basket and actually be able to go around and shop themselves, not just ask 'can I see this?'"

The biggest difference, according to the brothers, is their "charisma and friendliness" coupled with their love for inclusion so that people with a range of dietary needs can shop there.

Ben (left) and Ryan (right), owners of The Little Brothers (Image: The Little Brothers)

Catering to dietary needs

The Little brothers said: "We have vegan, gluten-free and halal products. We've even made sure we have a type of dairy and soy alternative to a Freddo chocolate, called a Billie." The Billie is vegan and made with oat milk instead of dairy milk.

The owners said they did this so that "anyone who has severe allergies could still enjoy sweets and chocolate."

The brothers have said they'll be stocking a variety of products, including international items you may not find anywhere else. (Image: The Little Brothers)

Pricing

Ryan and Ben have opted for an international product list but claim they have tried to make them affordable.

Ryan said: "We're a place that kids can spend their pocket money."

The Pick'N'Mix rate at the shop is £1.50 per 100g.

The shop will also sell sherbet dips, canned and bottled drinks, and even unusual flavours like cans of Hot Honey Pringles, which is one of their highest priced item at £3.20 per tube.

The Little Bros sweets and treats shop hopes to make a big splash on Friday when they open for the first time on Easter Friday (Friday, March 29, 2024).

The Little Bros can be found on Instagram.