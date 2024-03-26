Keeping little ones fed and watered between visiting shops and parks can often add up, but there are some venues offering a financial hand this half term.

From Subway to Sainsbury's and Asda, there are plenty of places to choose from no matter what the kids fancy eating – let’s take a look.

Where can kids eat for free or £1 this Easter half term?





Subway

Kirstey Elston, marketing director at Subway UK, says: “We’re delighted to be bringing back our Kids Eat Free offer – the deal is all about supporting families and helping them save money, whilst they enjoy quality time out together during the school holidays.”

Parents will be able to get one free Kids Meal – which includes a 4-inch Subway sandwich, a snack and a drink – at participating Subway branches (when purchasing any full-price Footlong Sub) from Monday, March 25 to Sunday, April 14.

Asda Café

Not quite free – but for just £1, children under 16 can get a hot meal and free piece of fruit at any of the 205 Asda cafés across the country. Options include penne pasta with meatballs and vegan pasta meals, as well as fish fingers, chicken nuggets and an all-day breakfast.

Best of all, the deal comes with no hidden extras, such as a minimum adult spend.

Kris Comerford, Asda’s chief commercial officer, says: “We know that families are preparing for the Easter school holidays and for many households, this can put additional strain on already tight budgets.

“Our kids eat for £1 initiative is designed to help families manage this juggle and since we launched the initiative in June 2022 we’ve been able to serve over 3 million meals.”

Sainsbury’s Café

Sainsbury’s also have a £1 meal offer for kids, with hot options including fish fingers, sausages, chicken nuggets, and cheese and tomato pizza.

Sainsbury’s is recalling 'by Sainsbury’s Flaked Almonds' because Salmonella has been found in the product.



Symptoms caused by salmonella usually include fever, diarrhoea and abdominal cramps. (1/2) pic.twitter.com/aZqN1iRSHA — Which? (@WhichUK) March 25, 2024

One £1 kids meal is available with every adult main meal purchased, starting from £5.20. Available at Sainsbury’s Cafés nationwide.

Café Rouge

From Monday, April 1 to Friday, April 12, children aged 12 and under can enjoy two or three lunch or dinner courses from Café Rouge’s kids’ menu for free – whenever any adult main meal is also purchased. The children’s menu includes options like fish goujons, chicken crispies and macaroni cheese.

Ikea

At the Swedish furniture retailer, kids can relish pasta with tomato sauce, a soft drink and a piece of fruit for just 95p, or opt for any of the other kids’ meals for £1.50. This offer is available daily (apart from Fridays) from 11am.

Thank Meatballs it’s Friday. Half price on your favourite dishes. Every Friday. For all IKEA Family Members. https://t.co/dVeAfkbhDp pic.twitter.com/WNwb5eIyar — IKEA UK (@IKEAUK) February 2, 2024

Bill’s Restaurants

From Monday, March 25 to Friday, April 12, up to two kids can dine for free at Bill’s restaurants all day (excluding weekends), when one adult orders any main dish.

The children’s menu offers options like buttermilk pancakes, mac and cheese, and fish fingers and chips.

The Real Greek

From Friday, March 29 to Sunday, April 14, under-12s can enjoy a free kids meal – including a drink and ice cream or sorbet – at The Real Greek for every £10 or more spent by an accompanying adult (optional 10% service charges are added to bill). This offer’s not valid with the lunch menu.

Bella Italia

The Italian restaurant chain offers two kids’ deals: on Thursdays, kids can eat for free all day, and from Sunday to Wednesday, they can dine for just £1 from 4pm-6pm.

The offer applies for one child per adult main meal purchased, and includes three courses and a drink, suitable for 2-11-year-olds.

Yo! Sushi

From Monday, March 25 to Friday, April 12, children under 12 can enjoy a Yo! Suchi kiddo bento box for free, when dining with an adult who spends a minimum of £10.

It applies for up to three kids per booking, and the offer is valid all day Monday to Friday at participating outlets.

Morrisons Café

If you spend £4.49, you can get one free kid’s meal all day, every day, reports Money Wellness.

Pausa Café at Dunelm.





Your kids can get one mini main, two snacks and a drink for free with every £4 spent after 3pm.

TGI Fridays

Kids eat free when ‘Stripes Rewards Members’ purchase any adult meal via the app.

Travelodge and Premier Inn

When you buy one adult breakfast from £8.99, up to two kids can eat breakfast for free.