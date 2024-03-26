Fry Magazine has revealed its annual top 50 Best Fish & Chip Takeaways and top 10 Best Fish & Chip Restaurants of 2024.

The awards recognise fish and chip restaurants across the UK as "setting the gold standard in food quality, customer service and marketing".

Judges take on months of mystery dining at fish and chip shops across the country looking at food quality, premises cleanliness, staff expertise, value for money, ease of ordering and social media presence in order to come up with Fry Magazine's final list.

The judges said they were impressed by the "consistently high standards being set" with some of the places even boasting “the best fish and chips I have had”.

Competition organiser, Reece Head, said: “It gives me great pleasure to announce this year’s 50 Best Fish & Chip Takeaways and 10 Best Fish & Chip Restaurants winners.

“Despite the formidable challenges posed by inflationary pressures that have affected every aspect of the industry, these remarkable establishments continue to deliver top-quality fish and chips using the finest ingredients.

"Their dedication extends beyond the plate, as they invest in cutting-edge equipment to facilitate seamless and swift transactions, coupled with rigorous training in customer service.

"Uncompromising in their standards, they are truly the best in the business and deserve their recognition.”

South Wales fish and chip shops named among the best in the UK

Four south Wales fish and chops featured among the top 50 takeaways in the UK, according to Fry Magazine:

Fintans Fish & Chip Co, Llanishen, Cardiff

Hikary’s Fish Bar, Neath, Neath Port Talbot

Penaluna’s Famous Fish & Chips, Hirwaun, Rhondda Cynon Tag

Yan’s Fish Bar, Cardiff

Hikary's Fish Bar

Address: 74 Briton Ferry Road, Neath, SA11 1AP

Tripadvisor rating: 4.5 rating (154 reviews)

One visitor to Hikary's fish bar, commenting on Tripadvisor, said: "Best Fish and chips we have tried in South Wales.

"Hikary’s is always a good fish and chip shop and last night's cod and chips didn’t disappoint, the chips are always fresh and the fish is by far the best quality we have tried."

Penaluna’s Famous Fish & Chips

Address: 36 High Street, Hirwaun, Aberdare, CF44 9SW

Tripadvisor rating: 4 rating (147 reviews)

Having their say about Penaluna’s Famous Fish & Chips on Tripadvisor, one person said: "Worth the twenty five mile drive.

"I have been coming here for many years. The staff are friendly and helpful. The fish is always freshly cooked and the chips are always a golden colour and not overcooked."

Yan’s Fish Bar

Address: 36 High Street, Hirwaun, Aberdare, CF44 9SW

Tripadvisor rating: 4.5 rating (85 reviews)

One visitor to Yan's Fish Bar on Tripadvisor commented: "Lovely food my new regular chippie, fish lovely, chips some of best had for ages.....and great service too. Be back soon !!!!"

Fintans Fish & Chip Co (Llanishen)

Address: 11 Station Rd, Llanishen, Cardiff, CF14 5LS

Tripadvisor rating: n/a

There were only two other Welsh fish and chip shops to make the top 50 takeaways in the UK list.

They were Ainsworth’s Fish & Chips in Caernarfon and Finney’s Benllech in Benllech.