Gwent Police were called to an address in Maesglas Avenue, Newport, at around 8.50am yesterday morning, Monday March 25, following reports of a dog attack.

The Welsh Ambulance Service and the force attended the scene.

A 48-year-old woman has been taken to hospital for treatment, where she remains in a stable condition.

A 32-year-old woman was arrested on suspicion of being in charge of a dog dangerously out of control, causing injury.

Emergency presence in Maesglas Avenue, Newport (Image: Newsquest)

She has since been released on conditional bail.

The dog which is believed to not be a prohibited breed was humanely destroyed by a veterinary surgeon.

The force's investigation is ongoing, at this time and the incident will be referred to the IOPC in line with normal procedures.

