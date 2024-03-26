On June 8, 1982, the RFA (Royal Fleet Auxiliary) Sir Galahad ship was attacked by Argentinian aircraft along with its sister ship, the Sir Tristram.

The Bluff Cove air attacks have been described as the worst single incident in the British military since the Second World War.

Veterans say their names have been “dragged through the dirt” with a number of publications attributing at least part of the blame for the loss of life to the Welsh Guards.

The RFA Sir Galahad was bombed on June 8, 1982 (Image: Agency)

Now, they want the early release of confidential files from the time - which they believe will clear their names.

After attending a reunion launch in Cardiff over the weekend, Newport East MP Jessica Morden asked defence minister Dr Andrew Murrison what assessments had been made about the “merits” of publishing the files early.

He said the government was looking to release a further two documents subject to legal checks around data protection rights.

Dr Murrison thanked Ms Morden for her “tenacity” on the issue - as did former Conservative Party leader Sir Iain Duncan Smith.

“There is now no question but that some kind of cover-up took place,” he said.

He asked if the government would “err in favour of opening up” so “those who have died and those whose reputations have been trashed” would have their names cleared.

Dr Murrison responded: “The board of inquiry is quite clear about the attribution of blame, and the Welsh Guards were absolutely exonerated, and that is the Government’s position.”

‘Truth’

Newport East resident Mike Hermanis, 61, was on board the Sir Galahad when it was bombed.

He has praised the work of Ms Morden, his local MP, and defence minister Dr Murrison whom he met with other veterans in January.

“It opens a lot up,” he said. “We are some way towards getting the truth. To get truth and honesty - that would be fantastic.

“The only thing I’m concerned about is the other files.”

Mike Hermanis: 'We are some way towards getting the truth' (Image: Sam Portillo)

Mr Hermanis described Sir Duncan Smith’s remarks as “massive” as they mean a former government minister and party leader has endorsed the notion of a cover-up.

“The Welsh Guards were exonerated in 1982, but there are people who’ve made careers out of trashing our officers,” he said.

“They are classed as historical; they should be fiction.”