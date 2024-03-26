Caerleon Comprehensive School sent out an email to parents on March 14 asking for parents support with an issue they are experiencing. The Argus has obtained a copy of the email.

In the email deputy head teacher Mrs L Purcell said: “A group of students have gone into the F block female toilets, ripped toilets from walls, pulled off the new toilet roll dispensers and smeared faeces everywhere.

“They have also damaged the roof.

“Sadly, this is not a one-off occasion and everyday my staff and I are spending a significant amount of time clearing students out of the toilets in between lessons and indeed during lesson time.

“Damage to toilets is regular occurrence and this makes the environment unpleasant for responsible students and costs the school a significant amount of money.”

The secondary school has identified the pupils responsible on CCTV and they will receive “serious sanctions.”

The email goes onto to explain that toilets will only be open during breaktime and lunchtime as staff will be on duty to ensure the toilets are “treated responsibly.”

Pupils who ask to use the toilets during lessons will be asked if they can wait, particularly in periods three and five when they have just had a break.

Those who cannot wait will be issued a classroom toilet ticket by a member of staff teaching them, a receptionist will then ask them to sign out a key for one of the toilets available to them.

The pupil will then be asked to sign the key back in, if they key is not returned then the pupil will face a B2 sanction.

The school will be “monitoring” the list of pupils using the toilets and contacting home for students who are constantly using the toilet during lesson time.

Pupils with medical passes will “always be allowed to use the toilet and go to the front of any queues”, states the email.

Caerleon Comprehensive School were contacted for comment.

A copy of the email sent out to parents of Caerleon Comprehensive School (Image: Anonymous) The Argus has obtained a copy of the email sent our to parents regarding the toilet damage (Image: Anonymous)