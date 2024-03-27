The director of RCN Wales, Helen Whyley, has called on First Minister Vaughan Gething to immediate take action.

Whyley urges him to deliver on promises made in the Welsh government’s 2023/24 pay offer, introduce registered nursing associates responsibly, and invest strategically in the education and training of nurses.

Measures in the pay offer included action against corridor care, improved flexible working and a 36-hour week.

"Now is the time for the First Minister to refresh his public commitment to safe and effective care," said Ms Whyley.

"What’s critical is that the First Minister keeps nurses nursing in the NHS. That's why he must make sure the Welsh Government keeps every promise it made to our members last year to end industrial action.

"Those important promises could make a real difference to nurses and to their patients," she continued.

Ms Whyley also emphasised the need for educating patients about new nursing roles and ensuring proper funding.