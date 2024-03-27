Lucas James of Milverton Road in Llanrumney appeared at Cardiff Crown Court on March 26, to receive his sentencing.

James, 20, was caught “erratically” driving a Mercedes car on the M4 towards Newport on August 14 last year.

Police turned on the blue lights and signalled for him to pull in to a bus stop at St Mellons.

But James sped off and forced his way between two cars to escape the pursuing officer.

In footage shown to the court, his white Mercedes could be seen reaching more than 75mph on 30mph road with some pedestrians on the pavement.

Prosecuting, Harriet Ealden said he continued in excess of 50mph on a road only wide enough for one vehicle.

He made a sharp right turn and mounted the pavement on a residential street where the Gwent Police constable apprehended him.

The PC found another male in the passenger seat and reported a strong smell of cannabis in the car.

James was arrested at 5.55pm and conveyed to Newport Central police station.

He gave a no comments interview but forensics found 11 micrograms of THC per litre of his blood - more than five times over the legal limit of two.

THC is a psychoactive compound found in cannabis.

James has one previous conviction for two drug offences.

‘Bit of a grafter’

In defence, Gareth Williams said: “20-year-old boys sometimes do very stupid things. He clearly has a very supportive family who are disappointed.”

He described his client as a “bit of a grafter” who had always enjoyed employment and attributed the offences to a “foolish, spur of the moment decision”.

The court heard the 20-year-old has benefitted from weekly health meetings and prescribed medications which have helped his levels of drug misuse to “virtually rock bottom”.

Sentencing, Judge Shomon Khan said: “You’ve seen the footage. You know you could have killed others or could have killed yourself.

“You need to prove to yourself and everyone around you that you are mature enough to drive, and that is maybe a long way off.”

James was sentenced to 10 months’ imprisonment suspended for 12 months, with one month concurrent for the drug driving offence.

He must complete 120 hours of unpaid work and pay £420 in costs and £187 as a victim surcharge within three months.

He has been disqualified from driving for four years, after which he must pass an extended test.