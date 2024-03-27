He met with football star and Marie Curie ambassador, Chris Kamara, at an event in Westminster on March 20, to mark the 38th Great Daffodil Appeal.

Mr Evans, showing his backing for the end-of-life charity's appeal this March, urged individuals in Islwyn and South Wales to donate and don the charity's distinctive daffodil pin, available at any Superdrug store.

Mr Evans said: "Everyone should receive the best possible end of life care, but too many people sadly miss out.

"That’s why I am so proud to be supporting Marie Curie on their mission."

He emphasised that the daffodil, as a symbol of Wales, symbolises the appeal.

"I would urge people across Islwyn and South Wales to support the Great Daffodil Appeal through making a donation to allow them to continue their important work," Mr Evans urged.

Chris Kamara, became a Marie Curie ambassador in 2010, after his mother received care from the charity, urged everyone to express their support for the Great Daffodil Appeal.

The appeal enables Marie Curie to offer vital care and support to individuals with terminal illnesses.

It also helps those close to them via hospices, at-home-care services or the charity’s free information and support line.

Last year alone, Marie Curie provided end-of-life care to more than 44,200 individuals across the UK, with an ambition to extend this number to 100,000 by 2028.

Superdrug is the headline partner for the Appeal in 2024.