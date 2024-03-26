Offices carried out drug warrants at four addresses in Rhymney and Tredegar in the early hours of this morning, March 26.

The planned operation came after investigations of a group believed to be involved in the conspiracy to supply class A drugs in the area and resulted in five arrests.

All suspects remain in police custody at the time of publication.

• A 26-year-old man from Tredegar was arrested on suspicion of possession of an offensive weapon in a private place, theft and handling of stolen goods.

• A 50-year-old man from Ebbw Vale was arrested on suspicion of being concerned in the supply of class A drugs.

• A 37-year-old man from Phillipstown was arrested on suspicion of possession with intent to supply a controlled class A drug.

• A 19-year-old man from Rhymney was arrested on suspicion of theft.

• A 37-year-old woman from Tredegar was arrested on suspicion of being concerned in the supply of class A drugs.

Following searches of the properties, officers seized one car, one e-bike and four off-road vehicles.

Senior investigating officer, Inspector Lysha Thompson, said: “Around 40 officers conducted warrants this morning as part of an investigation into the conspiracy to supply class A drugs.

“Five arrests have been made and as the investigation continues to progress, we’re asking anyone with any information to contact us.

“Illegal drugs have no place in our society, and we’re committed to targeting anyone involved in the supply of drugs, but we need your help - if something doesn’t feel right, report it via 101 or message our social media desk.”