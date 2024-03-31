One of the best things about Gwent is you're never too far from a patch of greenery and a decent walking route.

If you're looking for an easy walk for the family, look no further than the list we've put together for you below. These walking routes are great for the Easter bank holiday weekend 2024 and will take less than one hour (per the All Trails website).

1. Ebbw River and Tredegar Park - Newport

Ebbw River and Tredegar Park in Newport (Image: All Trails)

Estimated time: 1h 0m

The route has been given a 4.7 out of 5* on All Trails

This 4.8km loop trail in Newport takes an average of 1 hour to finish. This trail is great for hiking, running, and walking, and according to All Trails, it's unlikely you'll encounter many other people while exploring.

Reviewers have called this a muddy walk but that there are good paths in some areas.

2. Blaen Bran Community Woodland - Torfaen

Blaen Bran Community Woodland in Torfaen (Image: All Trails)

Estimated time: 0h 50m

The route has been given a 4.7 out of 5* on All Trails

A 3.2km trail in Torfaen takes an average of 50 minutes to finish, including looping round to where you began. This trail is great for hiking, running, and walking, and it's unlikely you'll encounter many other people while exploring.

Reviewers have said this walk is a bit muddy but there's a wide trail so it's great for children and dogs.

3. St Thomas Way in Abergavenny - Monmouthshire

St Thomas Way in Abergavenny, Monmouthshire (Image: All Trails)

Estimated time: 0h 36m

The route has been given a 4.2 out of 5* on All Trails

This 2.6km trail loops round in Abergavenny and goes through the scenic Linda Vista gardens, taking an average of 36 minutes to finish. This trail is great for hiking, running, and walking, and it's unlikely you'll encounter many other people while exploring.

One reviewer said this is a "lovely walk".

4. Parc Arael Griffin and Ebbw Fach River - Blaenau Gwent

Parc Arael Griffin and Ebbw Fach River in Blaenau Gwent (Image: All Trails)

Estimated time: 0h 43m

The route has been given a 4.4 out of 5* on All Trails

This 2.9km trail in Abertillery takes an average of 43 minutes to finish, including looping round to where you began. This trail is great for hiking, running, and walking, and it's unlikely you'll encounter many other people while exploring.

Reviewers have called this walk "beautiful" and "surrounded by trees on the low path, then open sky on the top path".

5. Riverside Park and Rhymney River - Caerphilly

Riverside Park and Rhymney River in Caerphilly (Image: All Trails)

Estimated time: 0h 22m

The route has been given a 4.7 out of 5* on All Trails

One of the shortest walks on our list is the 1.3km loop trail in Caerphilly, which takes under half an hour to finish. This trail is great for hiking, running, and walking, and it's unlikely you'll encounter many other people while exploring.

Reviewers have said this walk is great with friends and can even be used as a bike trail.

6. Garn Lakes - Torfaen

Garn lakes in Torfaen (Image: All Trails)

Estimated time: 0h 29m

The route has been given a 4.6 out of 5* on All Trails

This 1.9km trail in Torfaen takes an average of 29 minutes to finish with loops around both lakes. The route is partially paved to make it easy for strollers and mobility bikes. This trail is great for birdwatching, hiking, and running.

Reviewers have said this walk has plenty of benches, is close to car parks but can get muddy.

7. Allt-Yr-Yn Nature Reserve - Newport

Allt-Yr-Yn nature reserve in Newport (Image: All Trails)

Estimated time: 0h 39m

The route has been given a 3.9 out of 5* on All Trails

For the final route, it's another trail in Newport - Allt-Yr-Yn's nature reserve. This 2.4km trail in Newport takes approximately 39 minutes to finish, including looping round to where you began. This trail is great for backpacking, running, and walking.

Reviewers on All Trails said this walk is muddy and has slopes but would be fine with the right footwear.