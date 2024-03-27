The council received a £2m grant from the Welsh European Funding Office (WEFO) that reduces the its core funding for Ffos Caerffili to a mere £150k.

The grant will effectively cut the CCBC core contribution from £1.1m and reduce the WG Transforming Towns (TT) contribution from £2,090,000 to £1,190,000.

Deputy leader of CCBC, Cllr Jamie Pritchard, said they’d "meticulously explored" all funding avenues to further decrease the CCBC element of funding.

He commended the result of the successful funding bid, expecting it to create 40 to 50 jobs.

Cllr Pritchard expressed hopes in aiding the expansion of potential and existing businesses.

He said: "As we stand, the CCBC core element of funding comes in at just 3 per cent of the total costs for the project.

"The rest has been secured by the effective use of grant bids to Welsh Government, UK Government and now WEFO."

Cllr Pritchard strived for political unity behind the project, due to open next month.