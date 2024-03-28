The 12-year-old South Wales Argus Pride of Gwent award winner was at the stadium for the Dragons vs Vodacom Bulls Rugby Championships when he performed in front of a crowd of more than 5,000 fans as the latest in his 12 charity challenges in at of Children in Need.

He was introduced by the stadium's presenter who said: "Tonight we have a special performance from Dante Valaydon-Pillay, the winner of the Sir Terry Wogan Young Fundraiser of the Year 2022. Dante will be singing the Welsh National Anthem as he continues his fundraising for Children in Need. So please give him your support and keep an eye out on your channels for more on how you can help his fundraising. Take it away Dante!”

Dante sang to a spellbound and hushed crowd, many standing up as a sign of respect during the anthem.

When he had finished the rugby fans burst into applause and whoops of delight.

Dante said: “That was the best two minutes of my life! I didn't think there would be so many people, but they were kind and clapped after I sang."

Ben Mottram, head of communications at Dragons RFC, said: “That boy can sing!”

After the match, Dante went to the Dragons Hospitality Lounge, where he met the team and had various photos taken with several players.

He was honoured to receive signed shirts from both the Dragons and the Bulls.

Dante said: “I want to thank everyone at the Dragons for allowing me to perform and arranging for me to have signed shirts.”

He intends to sell them by online auction to raise more money for his beloved Children in Need fund.