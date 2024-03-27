Unfortunately, we can’t predict when tooth problems may arise, as toothache, loose crowns and fillings can happen anytime, often causing a lot of pain.

Sometimes this means we need to see a dentist straight away, but what should you do if you need to see one on a bank holiday?

What to do if you need a dentist in an emergency this bank holiday

'I can't get an NHS dentist what should I do?'



Most NHS and private dental practices will be closed on bank holidays in the UK.

But some might remain open, so it’s best to contact your local practice to find out about their opening hours.

However, if your usual dentist is closed, you can still see one in an emergency or out of hours – you can do this by ringing NHS 111 and you will be advised about your local service.

The NHS adds: “Do not contact a GP, as they will not be able to offer emergency or out-of-hours dental care.

“If you're in pain while waiting to see a dentist, take painkillers such as paracetamol or ibuprofen. NHS 111 can also offer other self-care advice.”

How much does emergency NHS dental treatment cost?





An urgent dental treatment will cost £25.80, unless you're entitled to free NHS dental treatment.

The NHS explains: “If you're asked to come back for further treatment, this will be considered to be a separate course of non-urgent treatment.

“If you're not entitled to free NHS dental treatment, you'll have to pay the relevant charge for the new course of treatment.

“Ask the dentist what the treatment will cost and if you can have a treatment plan.”

Can you go to A&E with tooth pain?





The NHS advises you should only go to hospital for dental issues if you have the following:

heavy bleeding

injuries to your face, mouth, or teeth

severe swelling, or increasing swelling of your mouth, lips, throat, neck or eye

Visit the NHS website for more information if you need to see a dentist out of hours.