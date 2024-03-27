South Wales Argus
South Wales Argus

Severe delays as lane closed on main road

Lane closed on Newport M4 at J28 Tredegar Park

By Lauran O'Toole

  • A lane is currently closed on the M4 eastbound at J28, Tredegar Park. Lane one (of three) is closed.
  • This is due to a stalled vehicle.
  • This is causing queueing traffic and increasing delays between J29 and J27.

