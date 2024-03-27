Severe delays as lane closed on main road

- A lane is currently closed on the M4 eastbound at J28, Tredegar Park. Lane one (of three) is closed.
- This is due to a stalled vehicle.
- This is causing queueing traffic and increasing delays between J29 and J27.
