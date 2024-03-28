A ROUND-UP of recent cases heard at Newport Magistrates’ Court.
KIAN MEEK, 22, of Valley View Road, Cwmtillery, Abertillery must pay £230 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for speeding at 38mph in a 30mph zone on the A48 SDR in Newport on August 21, 2023.
His driving record was endorsed with three points.
CARL BALE, 41, of Mill Race, Abercarn, Caerphilly must pay £1,014 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for failing to give information relating to the identification of the driver of a vehicle who was alleged to have been guilty of an offence.
His driving record was endorsed with six points.
CHRISTOPHER DAVIES, 72, of Thomas Street, Llanbradach, Caerphilly must pay £364 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for speeding at 35mph in a 30mph zone on the A468 on Newport Road, Trethomas on August 24, 2023.
His driving record was endorsed with three points.
RACHEL MONDAY, 34, of Westway, Rogiet, Monmouthshire must pay £398 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for speeding at 36mph in a 30mph zone on the A48 SDR in Newport on August 21, 2023.
Her driving record was endorsed with three points.
JOSHUA EMLYN, 33, of Troed-y-Rhiw, Abercarn, Caerphilly must pay £342 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for speeding at 35mph in a 30mph zone on the A48 SDR in Newport on August 21, 2023.
His driving record was endorsed with three points.
CUNEYT ERGUL, 53, of Netherwent View, Magor, Monmouthshire must pay £454 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for speeding at 43mph in a 30mph zone on the A48 SDR in Newport on August 21, 2023.
His driving record was endorsed with four points.
CHRISTOPHER KITSON, 72, of Nash Grove, Newport must pay £237 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for speeding at 39mph in a 30mph zone on the A48 SDR on August 21, 2023.
His driving record was endorsed with three points.
KRISTIAN KARL LILLIE, 36, of Barrack Hill, Newport must pay £398 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for speeding at 38mph in a 30mph zone on the A48 SDR on August 21, 2023.
His driving record was endorsed with three points.
GLENN SAUNDERS LTD, Court Road Industrial Estate, Llantarnam, Cwmbran must pay £618 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for failing to give information relating to the identification of the driver of a vehicle who was alleged to have been guilty of an offence.
MOHAMMED SHAFIUL ISLAM, 33, of Baldwin Street, Newport must pay £146 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for speeding at 39mph in a 30mph zone on the A48 SDR on August 20, 2023.
His driving record was endorsed with three points.
