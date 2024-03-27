JD Wetherspoon pubs in Newport were found to have the cheapest pints in the UK.
With the cost of pints rising in pubs across the UK, research conducted by Alt Index has found the best Wetherspoons to go to for a cheap pint.
The study calculated the average price for a pint of Carling - said to be one of the chain's most popular beers - at Wetherspoons in each county/major city based on data pulled from every one of the chain's pubs in the UK (excluding eight locations at UK airports).
Newport was one of eight counties/major cities in the UK to boast an average price for a pint (of Carling) of £2.63 - the cheapest in the UK.
Three other south Wales locations also featured on the cheapest Wetherspoon pints list - Rhondda Cynon Taff and Neath Port Talbot who recorded average prices of £2.80 and £2.87 respectively.
Carmarthenshire was also named.
On the other end of the spectrum, inner London Wetherspoon pubs were found to have the most expensive pints at £4.76.
Edinburgh was the only other UK location to have an average price higher than £4 at £4.03.
Other more expensive areas across the UK include Leeds, Birmingham, Highlands and East Sussex, with an average cost of more than £3.80.
UK locations with the cheapest pints at JD Wetherspoon
The UK locations where JD Wetherspoon pubs have the cheapest pints, according to Alt Index, are:
- Clackmannanshire (£2.63)
- East Lothian (£2.63)
- Flintshire (£2.63)
- Inverclyde (£2.63)
- Newport (£2.63)
- Rutland (£2.63)
- South Lanarkshire (£2.63)
- Stirling and Falkirk (£2.63)
- Scottish Borders (£2.74)
- Rhondda Cynon Taff (£2.80)
- West Dunbartonshire (£2.80)
- Merseyside (£2.83)
- Carmarthenshire (£2.84)
- Greater Manchester (£2.86)
- North Lanarkshire (£2.86)
- East Rising of Yorkshire (£2.86)
- Neath Port Talbot (£2.87)
- East Yorkshire (£2.92)
- Northumberland (£2.92)
- Fife (£2.93)
The Welsh capital - Cardiff featured among the most expensive places for a Wetherspoon pint with an average price of £3.67.
