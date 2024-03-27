With the cost of pints rising in pubs across the UK, research conducted by Alt Index has found the best Wetherspoons to go to for a cheap pint.

The study calculated the average price for a pint of Carling - said to be one of the chain's most popular beers - at Wetherspoons in each county/major city based on data pulled from every one of the chain's pubs in the UK (excluding eight locations at UK airports).

Newport was one of eight counties/major cities in the UK to boast an average price for a pint (of Carling) of £2.63 - the cheapest in the UK.

Three other south Wales locations also featured on the cheapest Wetherspoon pints list - Rhondda Cynon Taff and Neath Port Talbot who recorded average prices of £2.80 and £2.87 respectively.

Carmarthenshire was also named.

On the other end of the spectrum, inner London Wetherspoon pubs were found to have the most expensive pints at £4.76.

Edinburgh was the only other UK location to have an average price higher than £4 at £4.03.

Other more expensive areas across the UK include Leeds, Birmingham, Highlands and East Sussex, with an average cost of more than £3.80.

UK locations with the cheapest pints at JD Wetherspoon

The UK locations where JD Wetherspoon pubs have the cheapest pints, according to Alt Index, are:

Clackmannanshire (£2.63)

East Lothian (£2.63)

Flintshire (£2.63)

Inverclyde (£2.63)

Newport (£2.63)

Rutland (£2.63)

South Lanarkshire (£2.63)

Stirling and Falkirk (£2.63)

Scottish Borders (£2.74)

Rhondda Cynon Taff (£2.80)

West Dunbartonshire (£2.80)

Merseyside (£2.83)

Carmarthenshire (£2.84)

Greater Manchester (£2.86)

North Lanarkshire (£2.86)

East Rising of Yorkshire (£2.86)

Neath Port Talbot (£2.87)

East Yorkshire (£2.92)

Northumberland (£2.92)

Fife (£2.93)

The Welsh capital - Cardiff featured among the most expensive places for a Wetherspoon pint with an average price of £3.67.