Anurag Sharma, 20, from Abertillery is accused of rape, assault by penetration and sexual assault.

The prosecution alleges he did so in Blaenau Gwent on August 21, 2023.

Sharma, of no fixed abode, will go on trial on July 8 with the case expected to last five days.

The defendant was remanded in custody by Judge Paul Hobson after he appeared at Cardiff Crown Court via video link from Parc Prison in Bridgend.

He was represented by Nadia Semlali and the prosecution by Thomas Stanway.