The chestnut filly - who is believed to be aged under the age of one - was removed from the common yesterday, Tuesday March 26 due to concerns for the animal’s welfare.

The young pony was found to "significantly lame on the right hind" and has been taken into RSPCA care.

Specialist RSPCA Equine Officer team, World Horse Welfare and Caerphilly County Borough Council all helped remove the pony.

The chestnut filly is believed to be aged under the age of one (Image: RSPCA)

Now the RSPCA has launched an appeal for information to try and find the pony's owner.

RSPCA Inspector Suzi Smith said: “This is a young pony who was found to be significantly lame on the right hind and therefore it was decided she needed to be removed on welfare grounds.

“She wasn’t microchipped so we don’t know who she currently belongs to.”

Enquiries are being made to track down an owner.

The pony was removed from Gelligaer and Merthyr Common (Image: RSPCA)

Ms Smith said: “Anyone with any first hand information can contact the RSPCA Inspectorate Appeal Line on 0300 123 8018 and can quote 01237524.

“As always we are very thankful for the support from equine charity World Horse Welfare and the local authority.”