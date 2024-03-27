Abergavenny-based Taylor & Co, a member of The Guild of Property Professionals, received the awards at The Guild Annual Conference and Awards ceremony on March 22.

The awards won by Taylor & Co were Gold Awards for Sales and Lettings in Wales, Bronze Awards for overall Sales and Lettings in the UK, and Gold Award for Social Media Champion in the UK.

Kris McLean, managing director of The Guild of Property Professionals, said the conference is vital for their members to network and learn from industry leaders.

In 2023, the property market experienced many challenges, but according to Mr. McLean, the success of members such as Taylor & Co proves the high quality of agents within their network.

"Despite market headwinds, many Members have delivered remarkable results," he said.

Kate Taylor, director of Taylor & Co, expressed pride in receiving five awards, grateful for the recognition of their team's hard work and dedication.

She said: "To be an exclusive member of the Guild of Property Professionals in my region is a great honour for me personally and for Taylor & Co, and so to be judged as being the best of the best is an outstanding achievement for my team of whom I'm very proud".

Taylor & Co serve the community of Monmouthshire and bordering counties, providing residential sales, lettings, land valuations and rural sales.

The Guild of Property Professionals is the UK's largest independent estate agency network, known for its exceptional customer service and professionalism.

Mr McLean acknowledged these achievements, stating that the annual awards aim to celebrate agents who define professionalism and service excellence.

Preparing for the year ahead, he wished the recipients success while reasserting The Guild's commitment to its members.