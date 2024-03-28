As Easter weekend approaches and clocks are set to go forward on Sunday, March 31, the Met Office predicts scattered showers across parts of South Wales, with sunshine and dry weather on Saturday and Sunday.

The Met Office’s deputy chief meteorologist, Helen Caughey, said: “Showers will continue into the weekend, especially for southern and western areas. However, it is likely that we will see something of an improvement for most areas, with showers tending to become less frequent.

“It will also become less windy, and temperatures should start to trend upwards, feeling quite warm in any sunshine. However, more widely unsettled conditions look likely to return into Easter Monday, but there is still some uncertainty in the timing of this deterioration.”

The Met Office predicts scattered showers across parts of South Wales. (Image: Canva)

Friday, March 29: The Met Office forecasts scattered showers across parts of South Wales such as Newport, Monmouth, Caldicot and Pontypridd beginning 12pm midday on Friday, set to clear up by 9pm.

In other parts of South Wales (Newport, Monmouthshire, Torfaen, Caerphilly, Blaenau Gwent and the Vale of Glamorgan), the day is expected to be clear.

Rain will disrupt part of the day in areas of South Wales but this should clear up. (Image: Canva)

Saturday, March 30: After some sunny spells in the morning, showers will continue around Abergavenny and Monmouth around 12pm midday for a few hours, most of which are likely to clear by 3pm.

Sunday, March 31: The day will be largely dry with clouds and scattered showers. Rain is forecasted around 10pm, affecting parts of Monmouthshire and Torfaen. Temperatures will reach 13 degrees.

Monday, April 1: Heavy showers are predicted for Monday across Monmouthshire, Newport, Torfaen, Blaenau Gwent and Caerphilly. Barry and Penarth in the Vale of Glamorgan will stay relatively dry at the start the day with showers coming in from the east.

Hourly weather forecast for Newport:

Midnight, Friday March 29: Cloudy, 6 degrees, wind gusts 24mph;

3am: Cloudy, 7 degrees, wind gusts 20mph;

6am: Cloudy, 7 degrees, wind gusts 19mph;

9am: Sunny spells, 9 degrees, wind gusts 23mph;

12pm Midday, 12pm: Light rain, 11 degrees, wind gusts 29mph;

3pm: Light rain, 11 degrees, wind gusts 30mph;

6pm: Light rain, 10 degrees, wind gusts 23mph;

9pm: Clear, 9 degrees, wind gusts 21mph;

Midnight, Saturday March 30: Clear night, 8 degrees, wind gusts 18mph;

3am: Clear, 7 degrees, wind gusts 15mph;

6am: Sunny, 7 degrees, wind gusts 15mph;

9am: Sunny, 9 degrees, wind gusts 18mph;

12pm Midday: Sunny spells, 11 degrees, wind gusts 22mph;

3pm: Light rain, 12 degrees, wind gusts 23mph;

6pm: Sunny, 11 degrees, wind gusts 17mph;

9pm: Clear, 8 degrees, wind gusts 14mph;

Midnight, Sunday March 31: Partly cloudy, 8 degrees, wind gusts 12mph;

4am: Partly cloudy, 7 degrees, wind gusts 12mph;

7am: Cloudy, 7 degrees, wind gusts 13mph;

10am: Light rain, 9 degrees, wind gusts 18mph;

1pm: Sunny spells, 11 degrees, wind gusts 22mph;

4pm: Light rain, 12 degrees, wind gusts 23mph;

7pm: Sunny, 11 degrees, wind gusts 17mph;

10pm: Clear, 8 degrees, wind gusts 14mph;

Midnight, Monday April 1: Cloudy, 8 degrees, wind gusts 14mph;

4am: Cloudy, 7 degrees, wind gusts 14mph;

7am: Cloudy, 7 degrees, wind gusts 13mph;

10am: Cloudy, 8 degrees, wind gusts 16mph;

1pm: Cloudy, 11 degrees, wind gusts 17mph;

4pm: Cloudy, 11 degrees, wind gusts 19mph;

7pm: Cloudy, 10 degrees, wind gusts 16mph;

10pm: Cloudy, 9 degrees, wind gusts 14mph.