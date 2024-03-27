Victory Church has launched an urgent fundraising campaign to save The Hope Centre which aids individuals battling addiction and guiding them towards spiritual healing through the teachings of Christ.

Pastor Clyde Thomas, pastor of Victory Church and director alongside his wife Rebekah Thomas, said "losing this essential facility would be devastating".

Pastor Clyde said: "The Hope Centre stands as a beacon of light for countless individuals struggling with addiction, offering them a path towards recovery and spiritual renewal.

Pastor Clyde and his wife Rebekah Thomas (Image: The Hope Centre)

"Losing this essential facility would be devastating not only for the individuals it serves but for the entire community of Cwmbran.

"The Hope Centre is more than just a building; it is a symbol of transformation, and hope.

"We urge everyone to join us in this noble cause and help us preserve this sanctuary where lives are transformed and souls find solace in the embrace of faith.

"With the looming deadline of this Thursday, Victory Church is rallying the community to come together and support their mission to secure the future of The Hope Centre."

In September 2023 the church launched a campaign to buy The Hope Centre and despite £150,000 being raised so far, the campaign is still approximately £20,000 short of its goal.

The Hope Centre aids individuals battling addiction (Image: The Hope Centre)

Member of the church Tayla Mcbride said she has seen the "profound impact" the centre has had on people.

Ms Mcbride said: "I see first hand the positive , profound impact and transformation it’s had on church members and the community.

"The Hope Centre brings a opportunity to move away from addiction and to step into a fulfilling life with Christ and set people on a positive path giving them not just the physical tools but the spiritual and emotional tools going forward in their new life."

Founded in 2007, the Hope Centre has helped support men and women who have battled with drugs, alcohol and other life-controlling issues.

It also offers a lifeline to families as their loved ones are given an opportunity to find a new way of living, free of previous hang-ups.

To date, more than 2,000 people have successfully graduated from its centres and are now continuing to live fruitful lives within their communities.

Writing on its website, a spokesperson for the Hope Centre said: "Our recovery homes provide the discipline and routine needed for people to move on in their lives.

"Staff oversee the daily structure to ensure that residents have an experience that is tailored to their individual needs.

"At Hope Centre, people can deal with past addictions, hurts, and hang-ups and find hope for the future."

Donations can be made through bank transfer to:

Hope Ministries Cwmbran

Account number: 00219926

Sort code: 60-01-73

Reference: Building Hope