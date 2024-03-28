Barratt Homes South Wales has achieved the maximum rating in the latest Home Builders Federation (HBF) annual New Homes Customer Satisfaction Survey.

The award represents Barratt's consistent dedication to customer satisfaction and its commitment to producing high quality, energy-efficient homes.

The coveted five-star rating is based on responses to the question: "Would you recommend your builder to a friend?"

In this survey, more than 90 per cent of Barratt's customers confirmed they would.

Barratt says no other major competitors have managed to hold onto the top rating for such a long period.

The annual HBF Customer Satisfaction Survey gauges the opinions of more than 60,000 homeowners across the UK.

Its star-based rating system provides a clear indicator of which housebuilders have the most satisfied customers.

Richard Lawson, sales director for Barratt Homes South Wales, reflected on these accomplishments saying: "To be rated as a 5-star builder by our customers for 15 years in a row is something we are really proud of.

"It takes a real dedication to customer satisfaction and going above and beyond, for over 90 per cent of our customers to say they would recommend us to a friend."

Stewart Baseley, executive chairman of the Home Builders Federation, described this achievement as impressive.

He said: "For a company to achieve 5-star levels of satisfaction is a significant achievement and shows the commitment from everyone within Barratt to the customer."

In addition to the star rating, Barratt has had repeated success at the NHBC's Pride in the Job Quality Awards, often described as the housebuilding industry's 'Oscars'.

Barratt is currently building new homes in Swansea, Vale of Glamorgan and Monmouthshire.

More information about these new homes is available on the Barratt Homes website.