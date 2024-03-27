South Wales Fire and Rescue Service received a call regarding a carbon monoxide detector at a property on Summerhouse Lane at around 9.22am.

The incident prompted one fire engine and one ambulance to attend the scene.

Occupants of the address are now in the care of Welsh Ambulance Service.

Firefighters left the scene at 9.46am.