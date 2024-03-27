THE FIRE and ambulance services attended a carbon monoxide call out in Chepstow this morning (Wednesday, March 27).
South Wales Fire and Rescue Service received a call regarding a carbon monoxide detector at a property on Summerhouse Lane at around 9.22am.
The incident prompted one fire engine and one ambulance to attend the scene.
Occupants of the address are now in the care of Welsh Ambulance Service.
A spokesperson for South Wales Fire and Rescue Service said: "At approximately 9.22am, SWFRS received a call regarding a carbon monoxide detector at a property on Summerhouse Lane.
"Occupants of the address are in the care of Welsh Ambulance Services.
Firefighters left the scene at 9.46am.
