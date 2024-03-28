The unique endeavour is set to take place on April 6 where Jon Hobbs, accompanied by a group of 28 supporters, will attempt to conquer South Wales's highest peak.

The feat is all in an effort to raise vital funds for Spinal Research, the UK charity devoted to finding restorative treatments for paralysis resulting from spinal cord injuries.

Jon's once active life drastically changed at the age of 22, when he had a life-altering accident while on holiday with friends in Magaluf, Spain.

An ill-fated dive into a swimming pool resulted in the sportsman and budding quantity surveyor breaking his neck and suffering instant paralysis from the chest downwards.

Yet, in spite of the radical change to his life in 2007, Jon's community in Pontyclun, especially his friends from the rugby club, have consistently shown their unwavering support.

Jon, now 39, said: "Not only did it flip my world upside down but it changed me and my life forever.

"But, since my accident, I’ve been blessed with peoples’ kindness and support."

He also recounted his seventeen-year quest to live as normally as possible while being grateful to his friends for never treating him any differently despite his physical limitations.

In gearing up for their epic challenge, Jon's engineer brother Jamie has crafted a specially adapted wheelchair to facilitate Jon's journey.

The determined team will work together to navigate Jon's wheelchair up the towering 2,900ft Welsh peak.

Amongst those taking part is Jon's close friend Lloyd Collier, an emergency medicine consultant now based in Australia.

Just six days after helping Jon with his Pen y Fan ascent, Lloyd will be battling the Marathon des Sables to further generate funds for Spinal Research.

Lloyd revealed his penchant for adrenaline-fueled charitable initiatives by contending with an arduous cycling journey through 23 countries to create a new Guinness World Record in 2019.

Along with medic Louis Snellgrove from Leeds, they cycled more than 29,000km in 283 days, starting and finishing in Adelaide.

Their feat was yet another demonstration of deep commitment to raise funds for Spinal Research and the Brain Foundation.

Jon concluded by recognising Lloyd's inspiration: "Lloyd may say I’m his inspiration but it’s completely the reverse.

"He has absolutely inspired me with all that he has achieved in life and the things he has already done to raise money for Spinal Research."

Spinal cord injuries paralyse 1,000 people annually in the UK and Ireland.

To support Jon's Pen y Fan climb or Lloyd's Marathon des Sables challenge, you can donate at their respective fundraising pages.