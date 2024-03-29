Christopher Lawrence, 44, from Caerphilly called the woman a “sly c***” and warned her that she now needed police protection.

The defendant had also threatened to burn her house down after she broke up with him in January.

Alexander Orndal, prosecuting, played doorbell camera footage of the incident which also showed Lawrence throwing a mug at her front door which shattered a glass panel.

MORE NEWS: Man arrested carrying £15,000 in a plastic bag

He could be heard threatening her: “Watch this! The house is going up in flames.”

Mr Orndal said the defendant had sent his former partner 55 voice notes on February 14.

He read some of the out at Cardiff Crown Court and they included the following: “You sly c***, you are my worst enemy.

“Not one of your cars are safe.

“You really, really need police protection now.”

In a victim impact statement the woman said: “He terrorised me.

“He told me had planted illegal drugs in my house and that the police were going to raid me.

“I spent my days going through a rollercoaster of emotions.”

Lawrence, of Howard Drive, pleaded guilty to two Malicious Communications Act offences, threatening to destroy property and criminal damage.

The offences occurred between January 4 and February 14.

The defendant has 50 previous convictions for 112 offences.

They included a 16-month prison sentence for burglary in 2021.

Alexander Greenwood representing Lawrence said: “The defendant has his demons.

“Most of his offending was related to his former heroin and crack cocaine addiction.

“This were disgraceful offending.

“The messages are vile and thoroughly unpleasant and designed to maximize her distress but they were only threats.

“He felt strongly towards this lady but he accepts their relationship is over.”

Judge Lucy Crowther told Lawrence: “You left a barrage of messages.

“You called her an offensive word and you said she would need police protection.

“She is very frightened of you.

“The way you behaved was outrageous and utterly terrifying.”

He was jailed for seven months and made the subject of a 10-year restraining order.