Held last week, it marked the first time the town has hosted a regional schools competition.

Ten schools congregated at Croesyceiliog for a three-day fest of rugby sevens, with teams from year 7 to year 9.

Those who turned up to compete included Croesyceiliog, Pen Y Dre, Ebbw Fawr, St Cenydd, Ysgol Gymraeg Gwynllyw, Risca, Bassaleg, Caerleon, Llanwern, and St Albans RC High.

The fixtures were organised in two pools, with teams playing six matches each before the finals.

The year 7 tournament winners were Ysgol Gymraeg Gwynllyw, year 8 winners were Croesyceiliog, and year 9 winners were Caerleon.

Year 8 pupil, Finley Clark, who performed valiantly for Croesyceiliog, scoring a total of 11 tries said: "I am so thankful for the coaching we received from Loukas Paraskeva, his tips and tricks make us the best we can be, and without him we wouldn’t have the opportunity to play this tournament."

His sentiments were echoed by, Jack Hale, a year 7 pupil from Ysgol Gymraeg Gwynllyw.

He said: "The atmosphere was awesome all day, I loved the music, the setup, and the inflatable was so cool."

Geraint Williams, a year 8 pupil from Bassaleg added: "It was really fun.

"I thought everyone would be arguing, but everyone has been getting along all day and it’s just great to be playing rugby with my mates."

Event organiser and Welsh Rugby Union hub officer, Loukas Paraskeva, praised the students involved saying: "I’m so proud of all the students who took part in our tournament.

"Seeing all the players demonstrating great sportsmanship towards their opponents, quality rugby being played throughout the three days and brilliant collaboration between the all the schools has made the organisation of this tournament all worthwhile.

"I can’t wait to do it bigger and better next year!"

The tournament was organised with the intention of bringing schools together through sport and it is intended to be held again next year, but bigger and better.