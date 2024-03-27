Renato Metkaj and Arjold Xhaerraj appeared at Newport Magistrates’ Court yesterday (Tuesday, March 26).

They will be remanded in custody until a trial at Newport Crown Court which starts on Tuesday, April 24.

Metkaj and Xhaerraj face a trial at Newport Crown Court (Image: Newsquest)

Gwent Police officers received a report of “suspicious activity” on George Street in Pontypool, on Monday, March 25.

Officers attended the address and seized more than 350 cannabis plants.

Metkaj, 33, and Xhaerraj, 22, were both arrested on suspicion of producing cannabis, which is a class B drug, and later charged with the same offence.

Gwent Police has thanked the public for providing the information which led to them finding and dismantling the cannabis cultivation.

A spokesperson for the force said: “We received a report of suspicious activity in George Street, Pontypool, on Monday, March 25.

“Officers attended and arrested two men - one aged 33 and the other, aged 22 - on suspicion of producing a controlled class B drug – cannabis.

“The men have since been charged with this offence and were remanded into custody to appear before Newport Magistrates’ Court on Tuesday, March 26.”

The arrests came as part of a crackdown on the production of illegal drugs across the Gwent area, with the public being urged to report anyone involved in supplying and distributing drugs in the Torfaen area.

Inspector Lee Stachow added: "Our officers are committed to removing drugs from our streets and act on information provided by the public to find and dismantle a cannabis grow.

"More than 350 plants were seized and two people have since been charged and remanded into custody.

"I'd like to thank our communities for working with us.

“Whether it’s stopping us in the street on our patrols, calling us or sending us a message on social media, the information you provide can play a vital role in helping us tackle the supply and distribution of drugs in Torfaen."

Anyone with information about illegal drugs activity should call Gwent Police on 101 or contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.