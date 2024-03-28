The band - James Boyle, Ryan Breslin, Dexter Baker, and Nathan Peers - will perform at the city's Tramshed on April 12.

Following the release of debut album 'I Wonder if the World Knows', the Earlestown indie champions are strutting towards larger venues including key headline gigs at Manchester’s O2 Victoria Warehouse and London’s Electric Ballroom.

The band said: "After the release of our debut album "I Wonder If The World Knows" we will be heading out on our biggest tour to date!

We couldn’t be prouder of what we’ve created and we can’t wait to play it live for you all."

In addition to selling out multiple dates across the UK, The K's have graced main stages at the Isle of Wight and Neighbourhood Festivals, while their debut single "Sarajevo" has notched up over 5.1 million streams.