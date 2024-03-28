Dr Richard Underwood was given permission for an agricultural barn in a field opposite a house known as The Garth between Sor Bridge and Clomendy Wood Farm near Llanhennock.

But after work started on the track in October 2022 a complaint was made to Monmouthshire County Council. As a result Dr Underwood, following consultation with the planning department, submitted a new application which acknowledged the access track and yard were “not explicitly referenced” due to an “omission” in the original application.

Both have now been approved after planners said the 63m long and 3.8m wide track and the creation of a hard standing area around the barn, made from recycled aggregate, are acceptable.

The track will make use of an existing entrance on to an unclassified road and a new gate has been installed with hedges on either side reduce in height which planning officer Helen Etherington said will improve visibility for drivers exiting on to the public highway.

She said planned landscaping around the hardstanding and track will mitigate for habitat loss, meadow loss and demonstrates net biodiversity benefit.