The Met Office forecast predicts "heavy rain" and possible "coastal gales" during parts of Wednesday and Thursday (March 27 and 28) across Wales.

But maps from fellow forecaster WX Charts show snow making its way across Wales from late Wednesday into the early hours of Thursday morning.

When and where to expect snow in South Wales?





According to WX Charts most of South Wales are set to get snow from as early as Wednesday (March 27).

The areas of south Wales which can expect snow include:

Newport

Blaenau Gwent

Caerphilly

Torfaen

Cardiff

Vale of Glamorgan

Neath Port Talbot

Some areas of south Wales will experience snowfalls of up to 5cm per hour from late Wednesday night through to the early hours of Thursday (March 28) morning, the forecaster predicts.

See where in south Wales you can expect snow on Wednesday and Thursday. (Image: WX Charts)

Met Office predicts "heavy rain" but no snow

While WX Charts shows snow hitting parts of Wales on Wednesday night and Thursday, the Met Office forecast suggests there will be heavy rain.

Despite the weather forecast predicting possible "wintery" conditions in higher areas of Wales on Wednesday night, there is no mention of snow.

The Met Office forecast for Wales for Wednesday night reads: "Scattered heavy showers this evening.

"Some drier weather with clear spells overnight, though further rain likely to affect eastern and perhaps northern areas, possibly turning wintry on hills.

"Often breezy. Minimum temperature 2 °C."

While Thursday's forecast says: "Heavy rain in the northeast clearing, otherwise briefly fine. Further showery rain developing from the south, heavy in places.

"Windy with coastal gales possible in the south Feeling rather cool. Maximum temperature 11 °C."