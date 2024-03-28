The 17-year-old founder of 'Hedgehog Aware', Dylan Allman, was recognised on March 27, by Prime Minister Rishi Sunak with his daily 'Points of Light' award.

Dylan's interest in hedgehogs started at age 13 during lockdown when he was captivated by the our spiky friends in his garden.

His concern over declining numbers prompted him to action.

Dylan shares the plight of hedgehogs through talks in clubs, schools and youth groups in Wales and over the border.

All donations received go straight to the rescue centres Dylan works with, offering respite to unwell hedgehogs.

By January this year, his unflagging devotion took an innovative turn.

Aided by funding from the Welsh Government, Dylan launched the 'Hedgehog First Response Unit'. His advocacy also extends to live-broadcasting from his garden, allowing many to appreciate these critters right on their screen.

Awareness is key for Dylan, who has effectively partnered with different corporations.

Companies like 'Hyundai' and 'STIGA', garden equipment manufacturers, now bear the 'Be Hedgehog Aware' stickers on their products, highlighting the perilous threat of strimmers and mowers to these creatures.

Moreover, a solid rapport with 'Jewson' set the wheels in motion for a 'Hedgehog Friendly Fencing' product line, a welcoming stride towards securing safer spaces for hedgehogs.

Overwhelmingly grateful for the recognition, Dylan said: "I’m so pleased to accept this award in recognition of the work I do to raise awareness of the plight of hedgehogs in the UK.

"Since learning about their dramatic decline in numbers, I’ve been on a mission to spread the word about how we can help these much-loved animals that are now at risk of extinction. I’d like to dedicate this award to all the fantastic volunteers across the country giving up their time to run rescue centres, caring for and rehabilitating hedgehogs, and working so hard in hedgehog conservation.

"I truly believe in time that we can reverse the decline, replenish biodiversity loss, and see hedgehogs thrive once more."

The Secretary of State for Wales, the Rt Hon David TC Davies, said: "Dylan’s dedication to conservation is hugely impressive and this award is richly deserved."

The 'Points of Light' award, initiated in April 2014, salutes individuals working tirelessly to make a positive difference in their community.