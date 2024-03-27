South Wales Argus
Subscribe
News Crime & Court Business
South Wales Argus

Road reopens after emergency services see to crash on busy supermarket route

Live

Riverside, Pontypool, reopened after crash near A4043 Tesco

Gwent Police
Emergency
Traffic
Pontypool
By Sam Portillo

  • Emergency services closed the A4043 near Tesco Pontypool. The road is now reopened.

Loading...

Get involved
with the news

Send your news & photos