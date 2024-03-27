Pictures were shared on social media showing a number of police cars and ambulance outside an address on Eastfield Road.

Now, Gwent Police has confirmed the reason for their visit.

They received a report of a medical emergency in Eastfield Mews, near Eastfield Road, at around 3.10pm yesterday afternoon.

Paramedics from the Welsh Ambulance Service attended along with officers.

A 40-year-old man was conveyed to hospital for treatment.

A spokesperson for Gwent Police said: "We were called to a report of a medical emergency in Eastfield Mews, Caerleon, at around 3.10pm on Tuesday 26 March.

"Officers attended, along with paramedics from the Welsh Ambulance Service, and a 40-year-old man was taken to hospital for treatment."