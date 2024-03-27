A MAN was taken to hospital yesterday (Tuesday, March 26) after a medical emergency in Caerleon.
Pictures were shared on social media showing a number of police cars and ambulance outside an address on Eastfield Road.
Now, Gwent Police has confirmed the reason for their visit.
They received a report of a medical emergency in Eastfield Mews, near Eastfield Road, at around 3.10pm yesterday afternoon.
Paramedics from the Welsh Ambulance Service attended along with officers.
A 40-year-old man was conveyed to hospital for treatment.
A spokesperson for Gwent Police said: "We were called to a report of a medical emergency in Eastfield Mews, Caerleon, at around 3.10pm on Tuesday 26 March.
"Officers attended, along with paramedics from the Welsh Ambulance Service, and a 40-year-old man was taken to hospital for treatment."
