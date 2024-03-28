Mitchell Day, 28, from Newport also threatened to pay drug addicts to hurt her and he sent her links to weapons on the dark web.

He tried to “bully” the woman and sent her 45 messages over a six-month period using Proton Mail accounts which make emails “difficult to trace”.

Day admitted defying a restraining order imposed after he had been convicted of a Malicious Communications Act offence against her.

Emily Jermin, prosecuting, said the victim thought she had “a nice gentleman” as a tenant when he moved into her property on Commercial Street in Newport city centre.

MORE NEWS: Paedophile teacher jailed for 20 years after sexually assaulting boys

However, Day accused her of stealing from him and moved out.

Miss Jermin told Cardiff Crown Court he had written in one email: “F*** you, you fat b****.”

She added: “In another message he said he would recruit crackheads to come and hurt her.

“The defendant sent her links to weapons such as guns and knives on the dark web and told her he would send her faeces.”

In a victim impact statement she described herself as feeling “very frightened”.

Day, of Redland Street, Newport pleaded guilty to being in breach of a restraining order between July 2021 and January 2022.

As well as the Malicious Communications Act offence the defendant has a previous conviction for fraud.

Sol Hartley for Day said: “He is a family man with a wife and child who’s in employment and he is genuinely remorseful.”

Judge Eugene Egan told the defendant: “The victim in this case is your former landlady who was sent from a secretive platform emails in disgusting terms.

“You threatened her with violence and you attempted to bully her.

“This was a very serious and persistent breach of a restraining order and it began shortly after it was made.”

Day was jailed for 58 weeks but the sentence was suspended for two years.

He must carry out 200 hours of unpaid work and complete a 25-day rehabilitation activity requirement.

The defendant must pay £500 costs and was made the subject of a 15-year restraining order.